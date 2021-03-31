Kennard supplied 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Magic.

Kennard was one of two Clippers that surpassed the 15-point mark -- Kawhi Leonard being the other -- and he took advantage of starting for the second game in a row due to the fact that Paul George (foot) has now missed back-to-back contests. Kennard's upside in the short-term scenario will be determined by George's availability, but he remains a solid offensive threat when given enough minutes and could remain a solid waiver pick-up in most formats as long as George remains out.