Kennard (hamstring) is considered questionable for Friday's play-in game against New Orleans, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

Kennard did not make the trip to Minneapolis for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, but there's hope he'll be able to play in Friday's do-or-die contest. The sharpshooter has been receiving treatment over the last few days after he took a knee to the leg during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Thunder. A final call on Kennard's status may not come until close to game-time Friday.