Kennard is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Hawks due to right calf soreness, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Kennard has played in 10 consecutive games -- 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.3 minutes -- but joins Paul George (hamstring) and Nicolas Batum (ankle) on Sunday's injury report. If he's out, more minutes could be in store for Norman Powell and/or Terance Mann.