Kennard amassed 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 21 minutes during Friday's 128-115 loss to Minnesota.

Kennard moved into the starting lineup Friday but failed to make the most of the opportunity. With both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George given the night off as part of their injury management plan, the Clippers looked to their finger guys for help. Unfortunately, Kennard came up short, a let down for anyone who happened to stream him in. Moving forward, he holds no long-term value and should be viewed as a possible streaming candidate if and when the team is undermanned.