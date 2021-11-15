Kennard finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 100-90 loss to Chicago.

Kennard struggled to have any sort of meaningful impact Sunday, closing the game with just five points. After going missing last season, Kennard has been able to at least carve out a regular role in the Clippers' rotation. He doesn't do a lot outside of scoring, and so when his shot isn't falling or he becomes passive on offense, there is very little to fall back on. Barring any roster shifts, he should be viewed as a streaming option in competitive leagues.