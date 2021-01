Kennard recorded 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in a 129-96 win Sunday versus Indiana.

Kennard averaged 7.8 PPG across a mere five-game span in 2020 due to knee injuries and the coronavirus pandemic. Despite those setbacks, he has supplied serviceable value since returning. Kennard averaged 10.1 points on a 57.9 shot percentage across his first nine games of 2021.