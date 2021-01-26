Kennard is starting Tuesday against the Hawks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Clippers will be without Patrick Beverley (knee), Paul George (COVID-19 protocols) and Kawhi Leonard (COVID-19 protocols) on Tuesday, so Kennard will receive his fourth start of the season. George and Leonard are expected to miss multiple games, so Kennard should have an increased role for the near future.
