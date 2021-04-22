Kennard is starting Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 24-year-old will his 15th start of the season with Los Angeles missing Kawhi Leonard (foot), Paul George (rest), Reggie Jackson (rest) and Patrick Beverley (hand) on Wednesday. Kennard is averaging 11. points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.9 minutes as a starter this season.