Kennard (ankle) contributed nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's preseason game against the Timberwolves.

Kennard wasn't expected to be available for Sunday's contest, but he must have felt good enough where the Clippers were comfortable with putting him in the game. It's unclear if Kennard will receive a similar workload Wednesday against the Nuggets, but even if he gets a rest day, it appears the wing will be fully healthy when the regular season tips off next week.