Kennard will come off the bench Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

The 24-year-old started the past two games for Los Angeles, but he'll shift back to the bench with Patrick Beverley (knee) returning from an eight-game absence. Kennard could see his playing time take a hit, but he should still have plenty of action since Paul George (toe) remains sidelined.