Kennard (knee) will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Despite not being listed on the injury report coming into Wednesday night's game, Kennard is apparently dealing with right knee soreness and will not play against the Jazz. As a result, Marcus Morris and Terance Mann are likely to see increased minutes with Paul George (toe), Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Nicolas Batum (concussion) also sidelined with injuries.