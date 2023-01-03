Kennard notched 11 points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one steal across 18 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to the Heat.

Kennard played the fewest minutes of any Clipper who participated in the contest, but he nonetheless managed to finish as one of four players on the team with double-digit points. He got to that scoring total on the strength of efficient shooting marks from the field (3-for-4, including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc) and from the charity stripe (3-for-3). Kennard produced almost nothing in terms of peripheral stats, but this was a good bounce-back effort after he totaled just seven points on 2-for-9 shooting over his previous three games.