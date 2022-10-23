Kennard accumulated 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound over 28 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 win over Sacramento.

Norman Powell and Kennard appear to be in a time-share since they have alternated the starting duties though two games. In Saturday's win, Powell struggled with his shot a bit and Kennard put in 28 efficient minutes. Kennard started the first game and the two shared the floor for part of the third quarter during that contest, so the correlation may not be absolute.