Kennard recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during the Clippers' 128-111 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday.

After a quiet start to the month of February, averaging only 16.8 minutes per game and having only one game in double figures, Kennard played well with extended minutes Sunday. With Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Paul George (toe) both unavailable, Kennard was given more opportunities to score. After scoring 15.8 points per game a season ago with Detroit, Kennard has struggled in his first year with Los Angeles as Sunday was only his seventh game with double-digit points.