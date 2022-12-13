Kennard had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one assist and two steals over 26 minutes during Monday's 113-93 victory over the Celtics.

Kennard surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time since Nov. 9, when he scored 13 points as a starter in a win over the Lakers, and overall, he hasn't been very productive. Aside from the fact that he's already missed 11 games due to injury, Kennard has been too inconsistent to be valuable in most fantasy formats, especially if both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George remain available and healthy going forward.