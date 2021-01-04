Kennard finished with 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four boards and one assist in 25 minutes of a 112-107 win against the Suns on Sunday.

Kennard led the Clippers bench in scoring and tallied his first double-digit scoring day since being relegated to the reserve group. Los Angeles ran a short bench, which enabled Kennard to play his third highest minute total of the season. He'll face the Spurs on Tuesday.