Kennard registered six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), a rebound and an assist across 21 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Kennard has made just three starts this season and, while he has a stable role off the bench for the Clippers, he doesn't do much aside from shooting threes and grabbing a few rebounds here and there. He has been effective in his main function, however, as Kennard has hit 47.4 percent of his three-point attempts this season. If he's able to sustain that pace, that would easily be a career-high figure for the sharpshooter.