Kennard ended Tuesday's 108-94 loss to the Thunder with 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

The Clippers didn't have Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (illness), and Kennard was one of the players who benefited from that -- he posted season-high marks in points, rebounds, assists, field goals made and field goals attempted, among other categories. While he is not expected to jump into the starting lineup any time soon, Kennard can be worth a flyer in deep formats, though most of his value lies in what he can do as a bench scorer and three-point shooter.