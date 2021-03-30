Kennard delivered 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks.

Kennard started just for the eighth time this season, as he drew the start over Paul George (foot), but he made the most of the opportunity and registered a season-high mark in scoring. He has reached the 20-point mark just three times in the entire campaign, however, and his short-term upside will ultimately be determined by George's availability. If he remains in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Magic, then he could be considered a viable waiver pick-up across all formats.