Kennard finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 16 minutes during Friday's 120-106 win over the Thunder.

Friday's performance may have been Kennard's worst of the season, as he was completely ineffective in his 16 minutes. Considering how reliant Kennard is on three-pointers for his offense, he'll be prone to some dud fantasy performances. And while he's a decent playmaker, the Clippers' offense has no shortage of players to handle the ball, so there will be nights where he can't rack up a meaningful number of assists.