Kennard had seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3PT) and two boards in a team-high 29 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Mavericks.

It was an embarrassment from start to finish for the Clippers, who were completely rudderless without Kawhi Leonard (mouth). Los Angeles fell behind 77-27 at the half and was never able to make the game even remotely competitive. Kennard got the start in place of Leonard but was mostly ineffective, hitting just one of his six three-point attempts as the Clippers shot 4-of-33 from deep as a team. Kennard is yet to score in double-figures in three games with his new team.