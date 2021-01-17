Kennard finished with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and one block in 30 minutes Friday in the Clippers' 138-100 win over the Kings.

Kennard took advantage of the larger role afforded to him by the absences of Patrick Beverley (personal) and Lou Williams (hip), turning in one of his best lines of the season in the process. While Kennard would make for interesting roster filler in 12-team leagues if he could have this sort of role on a regular basis, his opportunities are expected to take a hit in the Clippers' upcoming game Sunday against the Pacers. Beverley has rejoined the team and is available to play, while Williams is listed as questionable for the contest.