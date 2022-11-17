Kennard (calf) will miss the Clippers' "next couple game" but will be re-evaluated next week, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kennard's timetable to return means that he will almost certainly miss Thursday's game versus the Pistons and Saturday's game versus the Spurs. With the 26-year-old guard out, Norman Powell and Terrance Mann are in line for extended backcourt minutes. Although it doesn't appear Kennard has suffered a serious injury, Monday's game versus the Jazz is likely the earliest he can return to action.