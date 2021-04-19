Kennard will come off the bench Sunday against Minnesota, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (foot) back from a four-game absence, Kennard will return to a bench role. The Duke product averaged 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 threes across five starts from April 9 through April 16.

