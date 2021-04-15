Kennard mustered 17 points (5-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

Kennard has started four games in a row with the recent absences of Kawhi Leonard (foot) and/or Paul George (rest), and he has taken advantage of the extra playing time since he's posted 10 or more points in three games in a row. Kennard might be a valuable streaming option in a short-term picture, but he's expected to move back to the bench once both Leonard and George are available -- cutting his playing time and upside as a result.