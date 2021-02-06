Kennard will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Celtics, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
Kennard will replace Paul George (foot) in the starting lineup. According to head coach Tyronn Lue, the team was planning on starting Terance Mann until they found out Jaylen Brown (knee) was sidelined. As a result, they will lean towards offense and give Kennard the start.
More News
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Workload dwindling•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Fills out box score well in start•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Rejoins starting five•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Scores season-low two points•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Records season-high 20 points•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Season-best line Friday•