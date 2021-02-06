Kennard will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Celtics, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

Kennard will replace Paul George (foot) in the starting lineup. According to head coach Tyronn Lue, the team was planning on starting Terance Mann until they found out Jaylen Brown (knee) was sidelined. As a result, they will lean towards offense and give Kennard the start.