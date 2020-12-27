Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Kennard will start on the wing Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Kennard will move up to the top unit with Kawhi Leonard being held out due to a mouth injury. In his first two games with the new team, Kennard hasn't done much, averaging just 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game across 20.5 minutes. He'll likely have a bigger role in Sunday's game, however, as will Nicolas Batum.