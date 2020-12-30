Kennard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest against Minnesota, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
With Kawhi Leonard out with a mouth injury, Kennard will make his second straight start. Kennard posted seven points and two rebounds in 29 minutes of action Sunday against Dallas.
More News
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Scores seven points in blowout loss•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Starting Sunday•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Inks four-year, $64M extension•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Ends preseason with solid scoring•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Traded to Clippers•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Clear of knee issues•