Kennard recorded 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and an assist across 30 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Thunder.

Kennard was one of three starters that scored in double digits for the Clippers -- and was one of the few regulars that didn't receive rest -- but his shooting figures were concerning, as he made just one of his seven three-point attempts. Kennard was productive when playing as a starter and not so much when coming off the bench, something that doesn't bode well for his fantasy upside in most formats come playoff time since he's likely to feature as a second-unit scoring weapon going forward.