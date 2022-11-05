Kennard has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Spurs due to chest discomfort, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Norman Powell started the second half for Kennard, who remained in the locker room to start the second half due to the chest injury. Kennard finished the contest with two points in nine minutes. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but his next chance to suit will come Sunday against the Jazz.