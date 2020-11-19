Kennard was traded to the Clippers during Wednesday's NBA Draft in exchange for the 19th overall pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Per Wojnarowski, It's a three-team deal involving Detroit, Brooklyn and the Clippers. Kennard heads West to the Clippers, while the Nets get Landry Shamet from Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the Pistons receive the No. 19 pick from Brooklyn, giving Detroit three picks inside the top 20. Fantasy-wise, Kennard is heading to a better basketball situation, but not one that projects to positive impact his value.