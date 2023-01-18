Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Kennard (calf) will travel with the team to Utah, but Kennard's status for Wednesday's game against the Jazz remains undetermined, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

After returning from a five-game absence and playing 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the 76ers, Paul George will get some maintenance for his hamstring injury and sit out Wednesday, while Kawhi Leonard hasn't played both ends of a back-to-back set this season and also appears likely to sit in Utah after playing 36 minutes against the Sixers. With that in mind, Kennard's potential return Wednesday from a five-game absence of his own would be a boon while the Clippers are likely without their top two wings. Since the Clippers won't hold a morning shootaround in Utah, official word on Kennard's status one way or the other may not arrive until shortly before the 9 p.m. ET opening tip. If available against the Jazz, Kennard will likely be on some sort of minutes restriction.