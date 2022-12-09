Kennard contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Heat.

Kennard put together an average outing in just his second game since Nov. 15, as he's working his way back into game shape following a calf injury that forced him to miss 10 of his team's last 11 matchups. The Duke product has logged 20 or more minutes in each of his two games since being cleared, so he doesn't appear to be on any sort of minute restriction.