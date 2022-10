Kennard (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's exhibition against the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers will presumably continue playing it safe after Kennard rolled his ankle in the preseason opener. He should be healthy for the regular season and continue to be in the rotation as one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. Last year, he led the league with a 44.9 percentage from deep, making 2.7 per game in his 27.4 minutes.