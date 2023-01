Kennard (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Kennard will miss his third straight game Friday due to a calf injury. Terance Mann and Norman Powell are the most likely candidates to see increased minutes while the 26-year-old is unavailable. Kennard's next chance to return to the court will be Sunday against Houston.