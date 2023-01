Kennard (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Kennard was considered questionable with right calf soreness but will ultimately suit up for a third straight game. Over his past two appearances (both starts), the lefty has averaged 8.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 19.0 minutes, but he may see an increased role Sunday with a number of the Clippers' regulars sidelined, including Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (knee).