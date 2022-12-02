Kennard (calf) won't take the floor Saturday versus the Kings, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Kennard has spent more than two weeks on the sidelines tending to a calf issue and will need at least a little longer to get it where he wants. On a positive note, Kennard will practice Friday, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, so he seems to be drawing closer to a return. The sharpshooter's next opportunity to rejoin the action surfaces in the first of a four-game road trip Monday in Charlotte.