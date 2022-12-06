Kennard (injury management) won't play Wednesday against the Magic, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Kennard returned from a nine-game absence due to a calf injury Monday and scored nine points (3-5 FG) in 20 minutes. His absence Wednesday can likely be attributed to rest, so fantasy mangers can optimistically expect him to be available for the second half of the Clippers' back-to-back Thursday. However, the lefty sharpshooter figures to remain limited while he works his way back to full strength.