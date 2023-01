Kennard (calf) won't participate in Thursday's practice session, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Kennard has missed the last two games due to a calf injury, and coach Ty Lue didn't sound too optimistic about the 26-year-old's status for Friday's game against Denver. While Kennard hasn't yet been ruled out, Terance Mann and Norman Powell will likely continue to see increased run against the Nuggets.