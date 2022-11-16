Kennard won't return to Tuesday's contest against Dallas due to a right calf strain, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kennard suffered the injury sometime during the first half. Before exiting, Kennard posted one rebound and one steal but was held scoreless in three minutes. The guard will presumably be tabbed questionable for the team's next game Thursday against Detroit.
More News
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Enters starting lineup•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Good to go Monday•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Officially questionable Monday•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Appears unlikely to play Monday•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Not playing Sunday•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Suffers chest injury Friday•