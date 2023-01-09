Kennard (calf) is out for Sunday's game versus the Hawks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Kennard has been downgraded from questionable to out Sunday due to right calf soreness. Terrance Mann, Norman Powell and Amir Coffey will all likely see extended minutes, with Paul George (hamstring out). Kennard's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Dallas.