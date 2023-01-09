Kennard (calf) is out for Sunday's game versus the Hawks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Kennard has been downgraded from questionable to out Sunday due to right calf soreness. Terrance Mann, Norman Powell and Amir Coffey will all likely see extended minutes, with Paul George (hamstring out). Kennard's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Dallas.
More News
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Questionable vs. Hawks•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Quiet night despite spot start•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Will start Friday•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Scores 11 efficient points in loss•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Off minutes limit•
-
Clippers' Luke Kennard: Cleared for Saturday•