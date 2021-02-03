Kennard played four minutes during Tuesday's 124-120 loss to the Nets, recording one rebound.

Kennard has seen only 15 minutes total across the past two games, and it appears coach Tyronn Lue could be losing faith in him. Kennard is seeing only 22.0 minutes per game on the season, averaging 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He's shooting well, but the Clippers have other backcourt options when he's not playing well on a particular night or there's a bad matchup.