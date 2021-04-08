Fitts is expected to sign a 10-day deal with the Clippers on Thursday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

After going undrafted out of St. Mary's last fall, Fitts joined the Clippers on an Exhibit 10 deal for training camp before suiting up for LA's G League affiliate, Agua Caliente, at the G League bubble in Orlando earlier this year. Over his 14 outings for Agua Caliente, the 23-year-old power forward averaged 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 26.3 minutes. He's unlikely to be included in head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation during his stint on the NBA roster.