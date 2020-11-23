Fitts agreed Thursday to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers, Steve Kroner of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fitts will be joined at training camp by his college teammate at St. Mary's, Jordan Ford, as both agreed to Exhibit 10 contracts with Los Angeles after neither player heard his name called Wednesday in the 2020 NBA Draft. While Fitts is unlikely to crack the NBA roster to begin the 2020-21 season, he'll be eligible to join Los Angeles' G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, once he gets cut during camp.