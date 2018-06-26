Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Dealt to Clippers

Gortat was traded from the Wizards to the Clippers on Tuesday in exchange for Austin Rivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gortat and star guard John Wall's relationship had soured a bit last season and it appears the Wizards also could be looking to get more athletic at the center position moving forward. As a result, Gortat will be shipped to the Clippers, where DeAndre Jordan currently slots in as the starting big man. Tuesday's trade likely means Jordan will be on the move in the near future, which would allow Gortat the chance to compete for a spot in the top unit right away. Starting all 82 games with Washington last season, Gortat averaged just 8.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 25.3 minutes, so he's still not the most intriguing fantasy target if Jordan is traded.