Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Double-digit rebounds in win
Gortat supplied just four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 FT) but added 12 rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in the Clippers' 108-92 win over the Thunder on Friday.
After a pedestrian stat line in the opener (six points, six rebounds, two assists), Gortat bounced back with much better production on the boards. The veteran big man may have been motivated by backup Boban Marjanovic's strong showing off the bench in Wednesday night's loss to the Clippers, although it's worth noting the latter put together a solid encore Friday as well. Gortat figures to keep a hold of the starting job in name, but the two players may end up splitting minutes a bit more closely than would have been projected before the season began.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Modest production in Clippers debut•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Resting Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Near double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Dealt to Clippers•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...