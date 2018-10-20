Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Double-digit rebounds in win

Gortat supplied just four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 FT) but added 12 rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in the Clippers' 108-92 win over the Thunder on Friday.

After a pedestrian stat line in the opener (six points, six rebounds, two assists), Gortat bounced back with much better production on the boards. The veteran big man may have been motivated by backup Boban Marjanovic's strong showing off the bench in Wednesday night's loss to the Clippers, although it's worth noting the latter put together a solid encore Friday as well. Gortat figures to keep a hold of the starting job in name, but the two players may end up splitting minutes a bit more closely than would have been projected before the season began.