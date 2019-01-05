Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Double-doubles in victory

Gortat finished with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 121-111 victory over the Suns.

Gortat blew up for his first double-double of the season Friday, putting up season-high numbers in both scoring and rebounding. This was vintage Gortat but given his form across the season, appears to be merely an outlier as opposed to what could be a regular thing. He can be left on the waivers in basically all formats.