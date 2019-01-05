Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Double-doubles in victory
Gortat finished with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 121-111 victory over the Suns.
Gortat blew up for his first double-double of the season Friday, putting up season-high numbers in both scoring and rebounding. This was vintage Gortat but given his form across the season, appears to be merely an outlier as opposed to what could be a regular thing. He can be left on the waivers in basically all formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Serviceable production in start•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Starting Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Dropped from rotation•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Starting Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Productive despite back issues•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Good to go Thursday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...