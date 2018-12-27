Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Dropped from rotation
Gortat (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Clippers' 127-118 loss to the Kings.
After Boban Marjanovic was announced as the starting center prior to the contest, it was always likely that Gortat would drop out of the rotation as a result. The Clippers have routinely deployed only two centers in competitive games throughout the season, with second-unit standout Montrezl Harrell handling the bulk of the minutes at the position while either Marjanovic or Gortat fills the smaller portion of the timeshare. Coach Doc Rivers' decision to deploy Gortat or Marjanovic is typically dictated by matchup, so it's entirely possible that Gortat re-enters the rotation as soon as Friday against the Lakers while Marjanovic checks out.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Starting Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Productive despite back issues•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Good to go Thursday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Questionable vs. Kings•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Serviceable in return to first unit•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...