Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Dropped from rotation

Gortat (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Clippers' 127-118 loss to the Kings.

After Boban Marjanovic was announced as the starting center prior to the contest, it was always likely that Gortat would drop out of the rotation as a result. The Clippers have routinely deployed only two centers in competitive games throughout the season, with second-unit standout Montrezl Harrell handling the bulk of the minutes at the position while either Marjanovic or Gortat fills the smaller portion of the timeshare. Coach Doc Rivers' decision to deploy Gortat or Marjanovic is typically dictated by matchup, so it's entirely possible that Gortat re-enters the rotation as soon as Friday against the Lakers while Marjanovic checks out.