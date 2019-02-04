Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Drops out of rotation

Gortat (coach's decision) didn't play Sunday in the Clippers' 121-103 loss to the Raptors.

After starting the Clippers' previous six games, Gortat was dropped from the rotation entirely with Montrezl Harrell moving up to the top unit and Boban Marjanovic serving as the backup center. Coach Doc Rivers has occasionally swapped Gortat out for Marjanovic based on matchups, so Gortat's lack of playing time Sunday doesn't necessarily signal his permanent removal from the rotation. That said, Gortat is averaging 5.1 points, 5.5 boards and 1.4 assists in 16.0 minutes per game when he plays this season, so there's little fantasy upside to be mined here.