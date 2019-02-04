Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Drops out of rotation
Gortat (coach's decision) didn't play Sunday in the Clippers' 121-103 loss to the Raptors.
After starting the Clippers' previous six games, Gortat was dropped from the rotation entirely with Montrezl Harrell moving up to the top unit and Boban Marjanovic serving as the backup center. Coach Doc Rivers has occasionally swapped Gortat out for Marjanovic based on matchups, so Gortat's lack of playing time Sunday doesn't necessarily signal his permanent removal from the rotation. That said, Gortat is averaging 5.1 points, 5.5 boards and 1.4 assists in 16.0 minutes per game when he plays this season, so there's little fantasy upside to be mined here.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Productive scorer in limited run•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Nears double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Gets start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Heads to bench•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...