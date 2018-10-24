Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Fails to score Tuesday

Gortat failed to score, adding just three rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Gortat missed all four of his field-goal attempts Tuesday, playing just 12 minutes in the seven-point loss. Anthony Davis had a field day against the defensively challenged Polish big-man, basically ruling Gortat non-functional. He continues to roll with the starters but cannot really be viewed as a starting caliber center. Based on his limited production across the first week of the season, he is more of a deeper league option for someone in need of rebounds with little else.