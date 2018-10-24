Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Fails to score Tuesday
Gortat failed to score, adding just three rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Pelicans.
Gortat missed all four of his field-goal attempts Tuesday, playing just 12 minutes in the seven-point loss. Anthony Davis had a field day against the defensively challenged Polish big-man, basically ruling Gortat non-functional. He continues to roll with the starters but cannot really be viewed as a starting caliber center. Based on his limited production across the first week of the season, he is more of a deeper league option for someone in need of rebounds with little else.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Double-digit rebounds in win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Modest production in Clippers debut•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Resting Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Near double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Dealt to Clippers•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...